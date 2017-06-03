Indivisible Mohawk Valley holds local #MarchforTruth rally

WHERE: Commercial Drive in front of Consumer Square, New Hartford, NY
WHEN: Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 12:00pm-1:30pm
On June 3, 2017, concerned citizens from across the Mohawk Valley will demonstrate to call for urgent, transparent, and impartial investigations into Russian interference in the U.S. election and ties to the Trump administration. The local rally is organized by Indivisible Mohawk Valley and co-sponsored by CNY Citizens in Action in solidarity with marches and rallies in more than 100 cities across the nation.
