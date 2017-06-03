June Greeting Card Workshop at the Cazenovia Public Library

Join local artist and author Jeanette Robertson for a seasonal greeting card workshop for adults. The two-hour program will be held Friday, June 16th at 10:00 am in the Community Room. Participants will learn to craft cards using the techniques of stamping, coloring, origami folding, embossing, punches, and bedazzled embellishments.

Jeanette Robertson is a local watercolor and pencil artist, whose work has been published in books, magazines, and greeting cards for over 20 years. She is also the author and artist of three books: Painting Greeting Cards for Fun & Profit (1999), Greeting Cards from A to Z (2006), and Watercolor 101 (2007). Her work also appears in the book Splash 8. Jeanette has presented art workshops at The Norman Rockwell Museum, The Maryland Arts Academy, The Chautauqua Institute, The Villages Lifelong Learning Collage, and others prestigious venues. Post retirement, she has ventured into different art and craft forms, experimenting with “rubber stamps, ink, colored pencils, decorative papers, designs, prints, embellishments, embossing, color, textures and working small.”

All materials will be provided. Class size is limited to 12 participants. Stop by or call the Library to reserve a spot. Two additional workshops will be scheduled throughout the summer.

All events at the Cazenovia Public Library are free and open to the public. For more information on this and other Library events, call (315) 655-9322 or visit www.cazenoviapubliclibrary.org .

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

