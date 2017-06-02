DiNapoli issues statement on reports Trump plans to withdraw from Paris agreement » Oneida Police Department blotter May 24, 2017 Bryan T. Reaves, 52, 6185 Snell Rd., Munnsville was charged with DWI and aggravated DWI. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and held on $500 cash or bond.

Erin L. Tobin, 30, 221 Lenox Ave., Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for an original charge of criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree. The bench warrant alleges that she failed to appear. She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and ordered held pending further court action. May 25, 2017 Joslynn L. Mason, 19, 212 W. Elm St., Oneida was issued a criminal summons for harassment in the second degree.

William A. Mason Jr., 22, 212 W. Elm St., Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for harassment in the second degree, criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child.

Jerome F. Brock Jr., 39, 289 Genesee St., Chittenango, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny. May 26, 2017 Lee A. Fitzhugh, 50, 1275 Liberty St., Rome was arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court where he pled guilty and received a six-month sentence. May 27, 2017 Cael T. McCabe, 22, 5118 West Rd., Morrisville, was arrested for aggravated unlicensed operator in the third degree. May 28, 2017 Geoffrey J. Kaulback, 26, 200 Williams St., Oneida was issued an appearance ticket for two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. May 29, 2017 Erika K. Pieterek, 18, 348 E. Walnut St., Oneida, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Jennifer L. Rhodes, 34, 50 Gale Rd., Cleveland was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.

Makenna R. Lee, 25, no permanent address, was arrested for hindering prosecution in the third degree. May 30, 2017 Jacob A. Shoen, 17, 1 Mill St., Vernon, was arrested for unlawful possession of marihuana.

Gerald E. Ward, 75, 1175 Lake Rd., Oneida was arrested for having an unlicensed junkyard.

David L. Havener, 32, 142 N. Willow St., Oneida was charged with burglary in the first degree and two counts of strangulation in the second degree. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and ordered held on $25,000 cash or bond. June 1, 2017 James E. Thornton, 21, 206 E. Elm St., Oneida was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny and grand larceny in the fourth degree.

Joan D. Cady, 51, 8675 Lake Rd. Chittenango, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree. June 2, 2017 Timothy A. Christman Jr., 29, 150 Madison St., Oneida was issued an appearance ticket for disorderly conduct.

