Troopers investigate fatal motorcycle collision

On Saturday, May 27, 2017, at approximately 3:23 p.m., State Police were dispatched to the area of I-90, near mile post marker 244.2, in the town of Westmoreland to investigating a car vs. motorcycle serious personal injury accident.

The accident occurred between the operator of a 2008 Hyundai passenger vehicle and the operator of a 2017 Harley Davidson, Joseph A. Perrotti, age 47, of Utica. The driver and the passenger of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries and were transported to an area hospital. On June 2, 2017, the driver of the Harley Davidson, Joseph A. Perrotti, 47, of Utica, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at an area hospital.

The driver of the 2008 Hyundai was not injured in the accident. The accident is currently still under investigation by Troop T, Uniform Members and Troop D, SP Marcy (BCI) members.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

