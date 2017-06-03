Planting Day at Cottage Lawn farmers’ market June 6

Make sure you come on out the Cottage Lawn Farmers’ Market on Tuesday, June 6 from 3-7 pm for our Planting Day.

Join us for a fun free kid activity where all children and the kid in all of us will be given pumpkin seeds to grow their very own great pumpkin.

Friends of the Oneida Library will be providing storytelling from 4-6pm and passing out coloring book pages.

So come on out to the market at Cottage Lawn, we are open every Tuesday from 3- 7 pm from June 6- Sept. 5, featuring fresh local, fresh local, seasonal produce, cheese, baked goods, honey, maple products, dog treats, herbs, soaps, lotions, wine, gelato, jam and much more.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

