Oneida Police Department blotter » Schneiderman announces take-down of violent gang in ‘Operation Gravy Train’ 106 Individuals Indicted And Charged With 169 Crimes – Marking The Third Major Bust In AG’s S.U.R.G.E. Initiative To Crack Down On Violent Heroin And Opioid Traffickers In Suburban And Upstate NY Investigation, Led By AG’s Organized Crime Task Force, Brought Together Nearly Two Dozen Law Enforcement Agencies – Leading To Recovery Of Thousands Of Bags Of Heroin, Fentanyl, And Cocaine, Plus Guns And More Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman today announced the indictment of 106 individuals charged with conspiring in two major drug distribution networks that transported heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine to St. Lawrence County. Today’s takedown marks the third major drug bust in Attorney General Schneiderman’s Suburban and Upstate Response to the Growing Epidemic (S.U.R.G.E.) Initiative, a new law enforcement effort that brings together state and local law enforcement to target New York’s growing – and often violent – heroin and opioid trafficking networks. Last month, Attorney General Schneiderman announced Operation Bricktown and Operation Un-Wise, the first two major busts in the initiative. “The growing opioid epidemic is destroying lives around New York. By partnering with local law enforcement, our S.U.R.G.E. Initiative is tackling the crisis head on – making clear to those who deal death and violence in our communities that it will not be tolerated,” said Attorney General Eric Schneiderman. “I’m grateful to the nearly two dozen law enforcement agencies that partnered with us on Operation Gravy Train to take 106 more violent drug dealers off our streets.” The multi-agency investigation was code-named “Operation Gravy Train,” and brought together the resources of nearly two dozen state, local, and federal enforcement agencies led by the Attorney General’s Organized Crime Task Force (OCTF), including the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force, the Canton Police Department, the Potsdam Police Department, the Massena Police Department, the Gouverneur Police Department, the Ogdensburg City Police Department, the Rochester Police Department, the Syracuse Police Department, the New York State Police, the New York City Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Franklin County Drug Task Force, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Border Patrol and the Border Enforcement Security Task Force, Metro-Jefferson County Drug Task Force, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, and the New Jersey Division of Criminal Justice. The law enforcement agencies conducted an 11-month investigation that included covert surveillance and hundreds of hours of wiretaps, aimed at rooting out heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine dealers operating in the St. Lawrence County area. As alleged in the two indictments unsealed in St. Lawrence County Court today, this investigation led to the recovery of approximately 2,600 bags of heroin (with a street value estimated at approximately $39,000), approximately 3,005 bags of fentanyl (with a street value estimated at approximately $45,075), and more than 700 bags of cocaine (with a street value estimated at more than $10,500), which had all been pre-packaged for easy distribution by the trafficking ring. Additionally, investigators seized bulk quantities of narcotics, including more than a kilo of cocaine, more than a quarter-pound of fentanyl, and more than three ounces of heroin, as well as approximately $89,000 in cash, three handguns, two stun guns, a dagger, a shotgun, and a bullet proof vest stolen from a Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputy. The first indictment is comprised of 50 defendants who are accused of selling narcotics in Ogdensburg. As alleged in the indictment, Travail Madison, Gary Brown, Corey Lee, Rondelle Moore, and Porsha Houston arranged for Tiffany Richway to receive cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin in Gouverneur in St. Lawrence County and in the Town of Pamelia in neighboring Jefferson County for distribution to numerous re-sellers and end users. On December 29, 2016, authorities seized 172 bags of cocaine and 1,699 bags containing both heroin and fentanyl from the Royal Inn in Pamelia where Richway was, at the time, alleged to have been storing and selling narcotics. On January 7, 2017, authorities again seized a substantial amount of narcotics, 171 bags of cocaine, and 395 bags containing both heroin and fentanyl from Richway as Richway vacated a home from which she was then allegedly selling narcotics in Gouverneur in St. Lawrence County. Brown and Madison were charged as Operating as Major Traffickers for their roles in this narcotics distribution network. The second indictment is comprised of 57 defendants, one of whom also appears on the first indictment as well. This indictment alleges that Curtis Felder, Jason Purnell, and numerous other individuals from Jersey City, New Jersey trafficked substantial amounts of narcotics to northern New York to be sold in St. Lawrence County. Additionally, as the indictment details, Jose Marte of the Bronx, Deandre Gatson of Buffalo, and Shaka Williams of Plymouth, are also alleged to have supplied numerous St. Lawrence County residents with narcotics meant to be sold locally. Felder and Purnell were charged as Operating as Major Traffickers for their roles in this narcotics distribution network. New York State Police Superintendent George P. Beach II said, “These arrests are the result of great police work by multiple law enforcement agencies. These individuals were trafficking drugs across the North Country, with connections across Central New York and the New York City area. These arrests should send a message that this type of criminal activity will not be tolerated in our communities. We will continue to partner with other law enforcement agencies to track down offenders, shut down their operations, and make our streets safer for those we serve.” St. Lawrence County Sheriff Kevin Wills said, “Today’s arrests are the culmination of nine months of an intense investigation into the trafficking of Heroin and other illicit drugs within St. Lawrence County. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with our local, state and federal partners as well as law enforcement agencies across NYS and NJ have worked endless hours to combat the sale and distribution of illegal drugs within this county. This investigation would not have been possible without the cooperation, assistance and expertise of the New York State Attorney General’s Office. 