Chloe Kovitz of Cazenovia graduates from Harding University

Chloe Kovitz of Cazenovia is one of more than 900 graduates who received a diploma at Harding University’s commencement exercises May 6, 2017.

Kovitz received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in graphic design. Kovitz graduated magna cum laude.

Graduates include students from the College of Allied Health, College of Arts and Humanities, College of Bible and Ministry, Paul R. Carter College of Business Administration, Cannon-Clary College of Education, Carr College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy and College of Sciences.

University President Bruce D. McLarty presented the diplomas to the graduates.

