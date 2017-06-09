Colgate announces graduating class of 2017

Members of the Class of 2017 received their diplomas May 21 at the 196th Colgate University Commencement. Poet and Yale professor Claudia Rankine delivered the keynote address.
- Noor Anvery, Molecular Biology major Magna Cum Laude. Anvery is a graduate of Suffern High School, from Hamilton.
- Sarah Barns, Neuroscience major. Barns is a graduate of Fayetteville-Manlius HS, from Manlius.
- Meagan Herlihy, Molecular Biology major. Herlihy is a graduate of Garden City High School, from Madison.
- Sally Langan, Sociology major Magna Cum Laude. Langan is a graduate of Cazenovia High School, from Cazenovia.
- Austin Perez, History major. Perez is a graduate of Fayetteville-Manlius HS, from Manlius.
