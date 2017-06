Natalie Raymond makes the Dean’s List at Coastal Carolina University

Natalie Raymond, of Morrisville, majoring in graphic design, was among 1,920 students at Coastal Carolina University who made the spring 2017 dean’s list.

To qualify for the dean’s list, freshmen must earn a 3.25-grade point average, and upperclassmen must earn a 3.5-grade point average. To qualify for the President’s List, students must earn a 4.0-grade point average. All students must be enrolled full time.

