Sean Spooner of Oneida was named to Lehigh University spring 2017 dean’s list

Dean’s list status, which is awarded to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses, has been granted to Sean Spooner of Oneida in the Spring 2017 semester.

