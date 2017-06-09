Jillian Andrews of New Woodstock selected for Communication Honorary Society

Jillian A. Andrews of New Woodstock was inducted into the St. Lawrence University chapter of Lambda Pi Eta, the National Communication Association’s official honorary society.

Andrews is a member of the Class of 2018 and is majoring in performance and communication arts. Andrews attended Fabius-Pompey High School.

The purpose of the Alpha Beta Tau chapter of Lambda Pi Eta at St. Lawrence is to recognize, foster and reward outstanding scholastic achievement, stimulate interest in the field of communication, provide an opportunity to discuss and exchange ideas in the field of communication, promote and encourage professional development among communication majors, establish and maintain close relationships and mutual understanding between faculty and students, and to explore options for further graduate education.

Students must have completed four performance and communication arts courses, have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.0 and have a GPA of at least 3.25 in their PCA courses.

