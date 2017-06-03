Hamilton Public Library news

Tuesday, June 13th at 10:30 a.m. – Story Time Story Time for babies, toddlers, and their caregivers is held in the children’s story room, led by Early Childhood Educator, Hilary Virgil. Story Time for preschoolers will be held in the community room and led by guest teacher Diane Harmon Needham. Story Time is held every Tuesday from mid-September through July, unless otherwise closed for a holiday or emergency.

Borrow Dolls and Activity Kits from the Library!

Did you know the Hamilton Public Library lends out American Girl Dolls and book activity bags? Along with each American Girl doll, the corresponding first book in that American Girl series along with local historical information from the same time period are included in each doll kit. The Hamilton Historical Commission is partnering with the Library to develop these kits, which will help launch our newest Library collection! All four of our dolls – Kirsten, Addy, Josefina, and Kit—were all generously donated by local families and community groups to help the Library share this experience with other children in our community.

Preschoolers and beginning readers might be interested in borrowing our book activity bags!

Families are welcome to borrow a themed bag with a book and corresponding games and storytelling props, and activity ideas inside. Come play and explore with Go, Dog, Go!, Growing Vegetable Soup, Jamberry, Boogie Monster and more! The American Girl Dolls and book activity bags are a great way for area children, families, and young visitors from out of town to enrich their reading experiences—interacting with stories and history in a whole new way!

Additional information about Library resources, programs and policies, as well as access to our online services, is available through the Library website http://midyorklib.org/hamilton/. From the website, you can also sign up for our listserv and Wowbrary notices to receive emails about general Library news and newly added materials in our collections! Follow us on Facebook for up-to- date information about programs, special events, and other general Library-related information facebook.com/HPL.books.

The Library is normally open Monday-Friday, 10am to 7pm, and Saturday, 10am to 1pm. Please visit or call the Library (315) 824-3060 during these hours for assistance. The book drop at the front of the building is always available for your convenience.

