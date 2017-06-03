Calling all Paddlers: Old Erie Canal Boat Float event

To commemorate the Erie Canal’s Bicentennial (1817-2017), paddlers throughout Central New York are invited to help fill the canal with colorful kayaks and canoes as part of “The Old Erie Canal Boat Float: A Paddler’s Perspective of the 8th Wonder of the World” event on Saturday, June 17th. The event takes place within the historic Erie Canal within the Old Erie Canal State Historic Park.

Participation in this paddle event is free. All paddlers end at the “Bicentennial Bash” at the Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum, located immediately adjacent to the Erie Canal waterway, at 2 p.m. for one final aerial photo taken by a drone. This colorful photo will be used as the cover for a new Old Erie Canal Paddle Guide – in the process of being created. All participants receive a draft copy of the Old Erie Canal Paddle Guide to use during their paddle. The paddle guide will be finalized based on feedback from this event.

Participants need to bring their own kayak or canoe as well as a PFD. There are four locations to start from so paddlers can self-select the mileage of their paddle. No matter which of the four locations participants choose to launch from, all paddlers end at the “Bicentennial Bash” at the Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum in Chittenango, NY which includes food trucks, music, blacksmith demonstrations, activities, and more.

At each of the four launch locations participants will be greeted by a Canal Ambassador who will also paddle to Chittenango. Launch locations and starting times include:

Launch Site 1: Cedar Bay Park launch in DeWitt. Meet at 8 am . Total Distance 9.4 miles.

. Total Distance 9.4 miles. Launch Site 2: Manlius Center Rd launch. Meet at 10 am . Total Distance 7.2 miles

. Total Distance 7.2 miles Launch Site 3: Pool’s Brook Park launch. Meet at noon . Total distance 3.2 miles

. Total distance 3.2 miles Launch Site 4: Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum launch. Meet at noon . Out and back.

. Out and back. All paddlers end at 2 pm at Chittenango Landing for aerial photo

For more detailed directions to launch locations, visit www.TourtheTowpath.com/boat-float.

As part of the event, paddlers will also have the opportunity to provide input to help prioritize future improvements for the waterway.

The Erie Canal is a smooth and relaxing place to paddle with opportunities to view wildlife along the way. Registration isn’t required, but does help event organizers prepare the right amount of materials. Register for this free event atwww.TourtheTowpath.com/boat-float .

