Ribbon-cutting ceremonies held at the Arc of Madison Cortland

The Arc of Madison Cortland in partnership with the Greater Oneida Chamber of Commerce celebrated two ribbon cutting ceremonies in Oneida Wednesday, May 31, 2017.

Cuts in federal and state funding have forced closings and made it difficult for provider agencies to offer necessary programs and services for people with Autism, Down syndrome, traumatic brain injury and other developmental disabilities.

In an effort to consolidate services The Arc of Madison Cortland vacated two rental properties and sold their 327 Farrier Avenue, Oneida and 588 Broad Street, Oneida facilities. With the resulting cost savings, they purchased 165 Main Street, Oneida, and repurposed their 634 Birchwood Drive, property, allowing for the consolidation of many programs and services.

The Article 16 Clinic, Day Habilitation Services and Staff Development and Training are located at 165 Main Street Oneida. Vocational Programs, Medicaid Service Coordination, Residential and Nursing Administration, Alternatives Industry, LoJo Technology and the Maintenance Department are all now located at 634 Birchwood Drive, Oneida.

To close the chapter on a busy and somewhat tumultuous past couple of years, The Arc held special ribbon-cutting ceremonies at the two new locations on Wednesday. The Arc of Madison Cortland community, invited dignitaries, and representatives from the Greater Oneida Chamber of Commerce, helped to surprise former Executive Director Raymond Lewandowski and honor his commitment and foresight by dedicating the 634 Birchwood Dr. facility as the “Ray Lewandowski Building.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

