Magee: Local libraries awarded funding for important upgrades

Assemblyman Bill Magee (D-Nelson) announced that local libraries will be receiving over $331,000 for renovations and improvements. The funding was in the 2016-17 state budget that Magee helped pass.

“Our libraries are more important than ever,” said Magee. “They are places to come together and learn, and they provide a whole host of resources and services to our community.”

Community libraries, many of which are historic buildings in need of repair, provide meeting spaces, resources to help find a job and connections to critical resources on the internet for those who can’t otherwise access them.

Locally, the library funding will go toward the following projects:

Canastota Public Library: $12,316 to replace the heating system;

Cooperstown Village Library: $34,894 for a window restoration project;

Huntington Memorial Library, Oneonta: $48,047 for insulation and asbestos abatement;

Kinney Memorial Library, Hartwick: $26,801 to replace the furnace and make structural rehabilitations;

Oneida Public Library: $19,200 for new signage at the building’s entrance;

Sullivan Free Library, Bridgeport: $182,250 to expand a meeting and program room and provide additional storage and ADA-accessible restrooms; and

Waterville Public Library: $7,500 to repair the sidewalk.

