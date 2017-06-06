Canastota Public Library announces June movie schedule

Every Tuesday afternoon at 5 pm, the Canastota Public Library offers a free showing of a newly released or popular movie. There is no cost to attend. The movies are usually shown on the second floor of the library in the Carnegie Room.

On Tuesday, June 6 Redwood Highway will be the movie. It is rated PG-13. Living in an Oregon retirement community, Marie decides to journey 80 miles on foot to the coast of Oregon to see the ocean and be an unexpected guest at her granddaughters wedding. The movie stars Shirley Knight and Tom Skerritt.

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, rated PG-13 will be shown on June 13. This is a film directed by Tim Burton and stars Rupert Everett, Samuel L. Jackson and Asa Butterfield.

Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner star in Arrival, which will be shown on June 20 at the library. When mysterious space crafts touch down, codebreaker Louise Banks and other experts are brought in to investigate. The movie is rated PG-13.

On June 27, Manchester by the Sea will be shown. Rated R, the movie stars Casey Affleck and Michelle Williams. It is a heartfelt film about loss, grief and the peace that comes with acceptance.

The Canastota Public Library is located at 102 W. Center Street in Canastota.

