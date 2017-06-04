Brindisi and Office of Mental Health announce tours of historic Old Main Building in Utica

Tours Will Highlight the History of Old Main and the former Utica State Hospital

Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi today announced that the New York State Office of Mental Health will be providing free educational tours of the historic Old Main Building at Mohawk Valley Psychiatric Center in Utica, this spring and fall. The tours, provided with assistance from the Landmarks Society of Greater Utica, will focus on the history of the National Register of Historic Places-listed building and the formative role it played in America’s early mental health system.

Scheduled for Monday, June 19, 2017, these tours will take place every fifteen minutes from 4 to 8 p.m. Individuals interested in touring the building are asked to register in advance, and tour group sizes are limited to 25 people. A total of 500 individuals will be able to tour the building on this date.

The Office of Mental Health will offer an additional fall tour this year, Saturday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reservations for that tour date will be available at the beginning of September.

Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi said: “Mohawk Valley residents are proud of our history, and for many years Old Main not only was the place hundreds of area residents went to work each day, it also was a birthplace of the modern mental health treatment system. For several years I have worked with the State Office of Mental Health, the Landmarks Society, and other interested organizations to provide the opportunity for the public to see this amazing building, and learn about its history. I would urge anyone who has not had the chance to take a tour of Old Main to consider making reservations.”

New York State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said: “The Office of Mental Health is thrilled to once again provide an opportunity for the public to witness the history that exists at the Old Main Building in Utica. The building has been preserved in a way that truly pays homage to the original architecture. But perhaps more importantly, the tours highlight the evolution of New York’s public mental health system that really began at this facility.”

Built in 1843, Old Main was the first publicly-funded facility to treat mentally ill individuals in New York state. Designed by William Clark, Old Main was one of the finest examples of Greek Revival Architecture of its time and to this day, and its iconic columns are reportedly the largest outside of Greece. In 1971, the building was placed on the National Register for Historic Places.

The Vice President of the Landmarks Society of Greater Utica Michael J. Bosak, R.A said: “The Landmarks Society of Greater Utica is pleased to participate in and support these tours put on by the Office of Mental Health and the Mohawk Valley Psychiatric Center. Assemblyman Brindisi has been a true advocate for continuing these tours at Old Main, only one of two National Historic Landmarks in the city of Utica. It is imperative that people are given the chance to experience the architecture, the historicity, and the incredible story embodied by Old Main and to appreciate this place that the Landmarks Society was instrumental in saving.”

Interested individuals are asked to make reservations by June 14 by emailing OldMainTours@omh.ny.gov. Anyone requesting a tour is asked to include the names of all individuals interested in the tour; the time of interest; organization or school affiliation if any; and any special arrangements for wheelchair access, if necessary. Please note, your reservation does not guarantee a time slot. There may be instances where individuals will need to wait for the next scheduled tour to begin.

