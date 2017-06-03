Jefferson County man arrested for having sexual contact with child

State Police announce the arrest of Eric J. Leeson, 58, from 31175 County Route 29 in Philadelphia, for first-degree criminal sex act, a class B felony and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.

Leeson is charged with having sexual contact with a child less than 5 years old. He was arraigned in Alexandria Town Court and remanded to the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bail pending further court action.

If anyone has information regarding Leeson or this investigation, they are asked to contact State Police at (315) 366-6000. All information can be kept confidential.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

