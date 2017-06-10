Build-and-Fly drone workshop planned for June 25

CNY Drones is hosting a Tiny Whoop Drone Build & Fly Workshop Sunday, June 25, 2017, at the Utica Children’s Museum for ages 11 and up. This four-hour event is for those who may have tried a drone, but want to know where to begin as a hobbyist.

The workshop is hosted by CNY Drones volunteers with program cost covering standard industry grade drone equipment, building and safety materials and Museum entry fee. Experienced drone enthusiasts are sharing their knowledge for free.

The event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on the Museum’s third floor, where CNY Drones netted test flight zone allows flyers to get practice with the help of experienced local enthusiasts in a controlled environment.

The group hopes the program will help grow their MultiGP Racing Chapter as well as their Model Aviation Student Club by offering quality beginner advice along with a soup-to-nuts kit. Cost is $325.

Each participant will receive their own drone frame, electronics, motor, wiring, transmitter, camera, FPV goggles, batteries and charging station. Step by step instructions will give participants experience in building, flying, safety, and rebuilding and repair. Participants must pre-register with payment received no later than nNoon June 19, 2017, to allow adequate time for kit shipping. Workshop size is limited.

CNY Drones hosts a local social media hub and an Advisory Committee of drone enthusiasts, educators, drone manufacturers, sponsors, engineers from the Air Force Research Lab, government suppliers, Griffiss International Airport officials and the Griffiss Institute. The core Planning Committee meets weekly to discuss upcoming events and invitations to demonstrate drone use in the community. CNY Drones operates on a barebones budget with all volunteers. The group accepts tax-deductible donations as a not-for-profit under the fiscal agency of the Griffiss Institute.

For more information on the workshop, go to CNYDrones.org or email: CNYDrones@gmail.com.

