Explore Life Through a Positive Lens June 5

An attitude. A mindset. A philosophy.

Anthony is a Speaker, and On-Air Talent for iHeartMedia – he will be sharing his story, and why he is so energized to be the voice, and help #StopSuicide. Expressing how positivity is a choice each day, the power of gratitude and the beauty of being YOU.



Site: “Anthony lives with an insatiable desire to empower others. His vivacious, positive outlook on life is infectious and inspires you to be yourself, the best you. He exudes an unmatched enthusiasm for life, his inspiration words ignite your soul!” – Adam MarinelliSite: www.demario.co

Second annual community call to action for suicide prevention

When: Monday, June 5, 2017, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

Where: Gorman Foundation Community Center, 1081 Northside Shopping Plaza, Oneida

Although much has been done, there is much more to do to prevent suicide in our community.

We need your help. This evening is open to anyone over 16 who would like to attend. Light refreshments will be served. RSVP is encouraged.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

