Benefit planned for cancer victim June 24 at Lakeside Fire Department

Michael Feldman, 24, of Syracuse, was diagnosed in January 2016 with stage-four thymic carcinoma and Ewing sarcoma. He was told he had only six months to live. Amazingly, he has surpassed this dark deadline and continues to fight and remain strong-willed and optimistic.

After a routine body scan in March 2017, doctors informed Mike that despite 10 rounds of radiation and 14 of chemotherapy, his main tumor located on his thymus, an organ between his heart and lungs, had more than doubled in size. This gave Mike very few treatment options, as he became ineligible for surgery. Since this, Mike has chosen to begin a very aggressive treatment in which chemotherapy is given five times a week through an IV as well as pill-form to try to combat this new and unexpected cancer growth. This new treatment requires Mike to go and have labs and testing done much more frequently than before.

A benefit on his behalf will be held June 24 at the Lakeside Fire Department Reception Hall, located at 1002 State Fair Blvd in Syracuse, from 2 to 8 p.m. There will be a silent auction, 50/50 raffles, live DJ, games, food, and bar. In order to make this a successful event, we ask for your help.

