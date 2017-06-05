 
PAC 99 schedule for week of June 4, 2017

Tuesday, June 6

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Canastota Memorial Day Parade, May 29
  • 9:11 a.m., 2:11 p.m. and 7:11 p.m.: W.A.V.E.M. Memorial day Ceremonies of May 30
  • 9:47 a.m., 2:47 p.m. and 7:47 p.m.: Peterboro Civil War Weekend Opening Ceremonies 2014
  • 10:06 a.m., 3:06 p.m. and 8:06 p.m.: Peterboro Civil War weekend 2014, “New York to Harpur’s Ferry” with Alice Keesey McCoy

Wednesday, May 24

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Oneida Rotary Club Meeting of May 30, “The Best Land” Susan Brewer
  • 9:32a.m., 2:32 p.m. and 7:32 p.m.: Historic Insights with Matt Urtz, Madison County Historian, “Madison County in World War I

Thursday, May 25

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Tomorrow’s World: “How can you defeat the Devil?”
  • 9:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: Reverse Mortgage.  A unique financial option, with Dorsey Tague III
  • 9:56 a.m., 2:56 p.m. and 7:56 p.m.: CMS and You: “LGBTQ Health”
