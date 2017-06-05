Catholic Charities offers mental health counseling services in Oneida

Considering when or whether to speak with someone about a personal matter can be daunting. Finding a suitable ‘fit’ with a professional may even seem to be another distressing barrier in a search for a confidential relationship that is both professional and uniquely personal.

Catholic Charities Counseling services assist in improving management of anxious or stressful feelings, anger and aggression, parenting matters, grief, depression, substance and alcohol-related difficulties, and relationship communication and disruption, to name a few.

Our staff is professional, respectful, and dedicated to safeguarding the confidential nature of our partnership with you. With more than 25 years of clinical experience in a range of clinical settings, Richard Petty, LCSW-R works with adolescents, adults, college age individuals, and couples.

Most major insurance carriers accepted. To schedule an appointment or to ask a question about Catholic Charities Counseling Services, contact the Oneida office at (315) 363-5274, or catholiccharitiesom.org.

