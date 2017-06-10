‘Weekend on the Water’ with Friends of Rogers and Chenango County Cornell Cooperative Extension

Friends of Rogers will collaborate with Chenango County Cornell Cooperative Extension in offering two boating programs the last weekend of June.

Beginning at 9 a.m. on June 24, join Friends of Rogers for a scenic paddle down Beaver Creek. This leisurely route is a perfect outing for all experience levels.

“We are very excited to again offer this popular program,” said Simon Solomon, Friends of Rogers executive director. “Canoeing and kayaking allows boaters the chance to see familiar landscapes from new perspectives.”

Boaters must be at least 13 years of age, and if under age 18, must be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited on this excursion and advance reservations are required by noon on June 23. Not-yet- member registration options are: canoe (space for two boaters) $35, kayak $30, and personal vessel $20. Member registration options are: canoe (space for two boaters) $30, kayak $25, and personal vessel $15.

The following day, Chenango County Cornell Cooperative Extension will collaborate with Friends of Rogers to offer a Chenango River Float Fishing Trip beginning at 1 pm. This program is ideal for youth eager to learn how to fish, kayak, and canoe. Participants will float from Rogers Center to the North Norwich DEC fishing access and learn how to take advantage of Chenango County’s river fishing.

Participants under 12 years old require adult supervision. Kayaks and canoes will be provided by Chenango County Cornell Cooperative Extension. Bait and pole are the responsibility of the participant. Transportation back to Rogers Center at the conclusion of the program is provided.

“We are very excited to partner with Cooperative Extension in offering this new program,” said Simon Solomon, Friends of Rogers executive director. “Float fishing allows young anglers the chance to target a wide variety of fish.”

Boaters must be at least 12 years of age, and if under age 18, must be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited, so advance reservations are required by noon on June 24. Friends of Rogers and 4-H member registration is $2; not-yet-member registration is $5.

The meet-up location for these excursions is the main parking lot at Rogers Center on Route 80 in Sherburne. To register for either program, call (607) 674-4733 or email execdir@FriendsofRogers.org.

Rogers Center is operated by Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center, Inc., a nonprofit organization that offers educational programs for all ages. Seasonal hours are from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

