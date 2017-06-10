Today’s Options Champions competition kicks off for third year

Help Honor Someone Making a Difference in the Lives of Older Adults in Central New York

Nominations Accepted through June 19, 2017

Today’s Options, a local Medicare Advantage health plan is asking the community to identify individuals who are helping to better the lives of older Americans in Central New York. Now through June 19, Today’s Options is asking local residents to visit www.TodaysOptionsChampions.com and nominate a Champion.

Today’s Options Champions are your neighbors, your friends, your colleagues, your parents. They are Central New York residents who are an example of how one person can make a difference in the lives of older adults.

Five finalists will be recognized as Today’s Options Champions during a Syracuse Chiefs pre-game ceremony July 27, 2017. They will also participate in an online competition where baseball fans, the community, and friends and family can vote for the individual story worthy of earning the grand prize.

The 2017 Today’s Options Grand Champion will be recognized at the New York State Fair and present a $10,000 donation to their chosen charitable organization.

“We look forward to the Today’s Options Champions competition each year and are excited to bring it to the community once again this year,” said Dan DeLucia, Vice President of Today’s Options. “It opens our eyes to the important work of individuals and not-for-profit organizations that are making an impact on the lives of older adults in the community. We want to find these people and recognize their amazing contributions to the community.”

Previous recipients of the $10,000 grant were Rescue Mission Alliance and North Area Meals on Wheels. Ralph Rotella, a volunteer with Rescue Mission Alliance, was the 2016 Today’s Options Grand Champion and Bob Graves, a volunteer and President of the North Area Meals on Wheels Board, was the 2015 Today’s Options Grand Champion.

Today’s Options created Today’s Options Champions to complement its strong commitment to making a difference in the communities where its employees live and work. The Competition honors individuals who embrace older adults in helping them live a healthier and happier life, while also sharing Today’s Options’ goals of improving quality of life and maximizing access to services for seniors and people with Medicare.

The Competition is open to the general public living in one of the following counties: Broome, Cayuga, Cortland, Herkimer, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Oswego, Otsego, and Tompkins.

For more information about the annual Today’s Options Champions Competition, Official rules and submission information visit the website at www.TodaysOptionsChampions.com.

