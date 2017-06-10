Herkimer College establishes new transfer agreement with SUNY Cobleskill

Herkimer College recently entered into a new transfer agreement with SUNY Cobleskill. The agreement establishes procedures to promote the east transition into the Bachelor of Business Administration B.B.A. upon completion of the following degree programs: Accounting A.A.S., Accounting A.S., Business Administration A.A.S., Business Administration A.S., Marketing A.A.S. and Sports and Recreation Management A.A.S.

SUNY Cobleskill guarantees admission of students who complete the specified A.A.S. or A.S. degree at Herkimer College and meet the following requirements: a minimum 2.25 cumulative grade point average, fulfillment of specific courses outlined in the agreement, and timely completion of the SUNY Cobleskill application process. Herkimer College students successfully transferring to SUNY Cobleskill under the terms of the agreement will enter with full junior status.

Herkimer College has more than 150 transfer agreements with four-year colleges and universities in both the private sector and SUNY to provide a seamless transfer. More than 60 percent of Herkimer College students transfer after graduation.

For more information, contact Kimberly Palmiter, Advisement Center Specialist (Transfer Services) at Herkimer College, at 315-866-0300 ext. 8308, Kimberly.Palmiter@herkimer.edu or visitwww.herkimer.edu/transfer-agreements.

