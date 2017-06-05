PAC 99 schedule for week of June 4, 2017 » Catherine Bennett exhibit planned The Griffing Gallery of the Kallet Civic Center, 159 Main Street, Oneida, will be showcasing the recent watercolor and collage work of local artist, Catherine Bennett, began May 31 and continuing through the end of June. The gallery is open Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bennett has been painting watercolors professionally since 1986. In addition, she once held the position of Visual Arts Department Chair for the former Metropolitan School for the Arts in Syracuse and created and taught an art curriculum for Syracuse University and OCM BOCES. Catherine has written art reviews for the Herald Journal Newspaper and has been invited to present workshops workshops for the View Art Center, the Bradford Group, and Art Haven. She has served as juror for the New York State Art Competition of the American Legion and has taught watercolors for the Kirkland Art Center in Clinton, for OASIS in Syracuse, at the Dunedin Fine Art Center in Dunedin and at the Safety Harbor Museum and Cultural Center, both in Florida. She is a member of the American Watercolor Society, and a signature member and Board member of the Central New York Watercolor Society. Bennett has shown in Agora Gallery in SoHo, NYC, and she’s been published by both Courage Card Co. of Minneapolis and by Akron University. She was the 2012 featured cover artist for Kaleidoscope magazine of Akron, Ohio, which highlighted her progression and includes many images of her watercolors. She is listed in Who’s Who of American Artists, Who’s Who of American Women, and Who’s Who in America. Her artwork has been exhibited at the VIVA Gallery near Los Angeles, California for the National Watercolor Society Show, at Munson-Williams-Proctor Art Institute, and at the Everson Museum. She is collected internationally from Burma, India to Pescara, Italy and was included in the 2013 National Parkinson’s Disease calendar for the month of September. Catherine Bennett’s current collage works depict emotional experiences or memories that cross every ethnic barrier and unite us all in similarity. Strong light, bold values, and a sense of timeless mystery fill her work. Catherine’s undaunted love of creativity thrives even as she faces increasing physical difficulties due to Parkinson’s disease. Although over time her choice of primary medium has changed, her message remains true. She is inspired to synthesize God’s presence with our own never ending, ever powerful, human spirit. Her pursuit of the sublime, despite personal adversity, becomes inspiration for us all. Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Related

Previously Previously Select Month June 2017 (48) May 2017 (366) April 2017 (349) March 2017 (372) February 2017 (332) January 2017 (342) December 2016 (286) November 2016 (327) October 2016 (379) September 2016 (381) August 2016 (373) July 2016 (392) June 2016 (404) May 2016 (479) April 2016 (337) March 2016 (258) February 2016 (141) January 2016 (148) December 2015 (124) November 2015 (149) October 2015 (205) September 2015 (115) August 2015 (132) July 2015 (125) June 2015 (170) May 2015 (164) April 2015 (136) March 2015 (152) February 2015 (119) January 2015 (132) December 2014 (151) November 2014 (152) October 2014 (209) September 2014 (172) August 2014 (179) July 2014 (202) June 2014 (199) May 2014 (249) April 2014 (246) March 2014 (217) February 2014 (184) January 2014 (207) December 2013 (205) November 2013 (308) October 2013 (294) September 2013 (286) August 2013 (275) July 2013 (277) June 2013 (319) May 2013 (411) April 2013 (403) March 2013 (432) February 2013 (395) January 2013 (315) December 2012 (347) November 2012 (439) October 2012 (499) September 2012 (474) August 2012 (360) July 2012 (228) June 2012 (252) May 2012 (273) April 2012 (299) March 2012 (286) February 2012 (289) January 2012 (279) December 2011 (258) November 2011 (328) October 2011 (362) September 2011 (324) August 2011 (257) July 2011 (281) June 2011 (292) May 2011 (359) April 2011 (335) March 2011 (321) February 2011 (275) January 2011 (291) December 2010 (280) November 2010 (343) October 2010 (343) September 2010 (336) August 2010 (300) July 2010 (359) June 2010 (329) May 2010 (332) April 2010 (370) March 2010 (417) February 2010 (326) January 2010 (291) December 2009 (280) November 2009 (389) October 2009 (524) September 2009 (383) August 2009 (246) July 2009 (254) June 2009 (248) May 2009 (158) April 2009 (87)