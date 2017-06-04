Mohawk Valley Rotary Welcomes Guest Speaker Suzanne McSweeney

The Mohawk Valley Rotary club welcomes guest speaker Suzanne McSweeney, PT who is a physical therapy provider who practices at Little Falls Hospital.

McSweeney discussed Little Falls Hospital’s Driving Assessment program for people who have experienced functional changes due to trauma, surgery, a neurological condition, or the aging process.

The program includes an in-clinic assessment to determine if someone possess the core skills needed to drive safely. Little Falls Hospital therapists will assess all of the abilities of a person who is driving including physical, cognitive, visual, perceptual, as well as driving behaviors.

This program is a great way for community members to get an impartial opinion and reassurance behind the wheel. For more information on this program contact Little Falls Hospitals Rehabilitation and Wellness Center at 315-823-5360. For more information on joining the Mohawk Valley Rotary Club contact Facebook/MohawkValleyRotary.Com.

