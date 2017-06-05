Outdoor skills workshop

Herkimer College will be offering an Outdoor Skills workshop. The Outdoor Skills Workshop will help you hone your outdoor skills for your next hiking or camping trip. The topics covered will include map reading, backcountry cooking, fire starting, equipment, risk management, shelters and wilderness first aid.

The workshop will meet Tuesday, June 13, and Thursday, June 15, and will go from 6 to 9 p.m. The fee is $39.

Pre-registration is required for all courses and can be completed by calling (315) 574-4003, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by visiting www.herkimer.edu/pay-ce.

