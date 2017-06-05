DiNapoli issues statement in response to Trump’s withdrawal from Paris Agreement

State Comptroller issues statement in response to Trump withdrawal from Paris Agreement:

“President Trump’s decision to walk away from the Paris Agreement is a mistake, is bad policy and relegates the United States to the sidelines of the global response to climate change.

“The creation of a lower carbon future is inevitable and is already underway. Governments around the world and industries and investors will continue to address climate change in innovative ways. As trustee of New York state’s $192 billion pension fund, I will continue to seek out sustainable investments and changes in corporate behavior that help the promise of the Paris Agreement become a reality.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

