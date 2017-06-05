Stirpe announces funding for local libraries

Assemblyman Al Stirpe (D-Cicero) announced that libraries in Manlius, Brewerton and North Syracuse will receive over $120,000 in state aid to help upgrade and renovate their facilities. Stirpe helped secure the funding as part of the 2016-17 state budget.

“We’re lucky to have so many great public libraries in our region – they’re a critical resource for our communities and provide a safe environment for people of all ages to learn and expand their horizons,” Stirpe said. “This funding will help upgrade our local libraries, make them more energy efficient and ensure they’re compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.”

Manlius Library will receive $14,205 to complete interior safety and accessibility renovations. Northern Onondaga Public Library’s Brewerton branch will receive $10,010 to help install solar shades and upgrade its interior and exterior lighting fixtures, and its North Syracuse branch will receive $97,500 for a new roof.

More than 51 percent of New York’s libraries have been around for 60 years, making this funding critically important to help bring libraries’ aging infrastructure up to 21st-century standards, Stirpe noted.

