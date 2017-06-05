Stirpe announces funding for local libraries » June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month Nearly 400,000 New Yorkers have Alzheimer’s disease. The Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter encourages everyone to learn the facts about Alzheimer’s disease and its impact on individuals and families by taking part in events during the month of June as it commemorates Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month. “Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month is our chance to not only raise the level of concern for the Alzheimer’s crisis, but pay tribute to the more than 1,000,000 Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers living in New York State,” said Catherine James, chief executive officer for the Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter. Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month culminates in The Longest Day on June 21. Held annually on the summer solstice, The Longest Day symbolizes the challenging journey of those living with Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers. Participants will do what they love – biking, hiking, playing bridge, swimming, knitting and more – to honor a caregiver, someone living with Alzheimer’s, or someone lost to this devastating disease. “The Longest Day is about love,” James said. “It’s about doing what we love for the people with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia that we love.” Individuals and teams from across Central New York have created events to honor those impacted by Alzheimer’s disease and many of them are open to the public: In Cazenovia, Empire Farm Brewery will host Solstice Flow, a yoga event on the brewery floor, on June 21, 33 Rippleton Rd. Visit empirebrew.comto register.

In Owego, Tioga Opportunities will play pickleball at sunrise at its office, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., on June 21. Contact: Christine Shaver, cshaver@tiogaopp.org.

In Watertown, Seniors Helping Seniors will host Duathlon, with a 5K run and 10-mile bike ride, on June 17beginning at Stone Presbyterian Church, 140 Chestnut St. Contact: Joanne Nugent-Ward at joanne@shsnny.com.

In Waverly, Elderwood at Waverly will host Paint the Valley Purple, a 5K run, on June 17. The run begins on its campus, 37 N. Chemung St. Contact: Nicole Uhl at nuhl@elderwood.com. Additionally, local businesses have partnered with the Alzheimer’s Association to raise concern and awareness for the disease throughout Central New York in June: The Syracuse skyline will turn purple during June, as the AXA and Barclay Damon Towers will be lit the official color of the Alzheimer’s movement for the entire month. National Grid’s Downtown Syracuse building will light up purple for the week of June 18-24.

Empire Brewing Company will release a batch of its limited edition Deep Purple beer, a pilsner brewed with New York State grown Concord grapes, at both its Armory Square brewpub, 120 Walton St., Syracuse, and Farm Brewery, 33 Rippleton Rd., Cazenovia. Empire will donate $2 from each pint sold at both locations to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Bankers Life insurance agents will sell forget-me-not seeds in Syracuse and Watertown as part of its 14th annual Forget Me Not Days on June 2 and 3. Agents will be at Destiny USA, in front of the Disney Store on the first floor, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and at Salmon Run Mall’s food court from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Since 2003, Bankers Life agents and employees have raised $4.5 million for the Alzheimer’s Association.

Toyota Motor Sales New York Region will help raise awareness and funds for care, support and research through its Toyota Care project. Customers who donate at least $10 at alz.org/toyotacareswill receive a $15 coupon for use on their next service visit at participating Toyota Service Centers. Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Related

Previously Previously Select Month June 2017 (56) May 2017 (366) April 2017 (349) March 2017 (372) February 2017 (332) January 2017 (342) December 2016 (286) November 2016 (327) October 2016 (379) September 2016 (381) August 2016 (373) July 2016 (392) June 2016 (404) May 2016 (479) April 2016 (337) March 2016 (258) February 2016 (141) January 2016 (148) December 2015 (124) November 2015 (149) October 2015 (205) September 2015 (115) August 2015 (132) July 2015 (125) June 2015 (170) May 2015 (164) April 2015 (136) March 2015 (152) February 2015 (119) January 2015 (132) December 2014 (151) November 2014 (152) October 2014 (209) September 2014 (172) August 2014 (179) July 2014 (202) June 2014 (199) May 2014 (249) April 2014 (246) March 2014 (217) February 2014 (184) January 2014 (207) December 2013 (205) November 2013 (308) October 2013 (294) September 2013 (286) August 2013 (275) July 2013 (277) June 2013 (319) May 2013 (411) April 2013 (403) March 2013 (432) February 2013 (395) January 2013 (315) December 2012 (347) November 2012 (439) October 2012 (499) September 2012 (474) August 2012 (360) July 2012 (228) June 2012 (252) May 2012 (273) April 2012 (299) March 2012 (286) February 2012 (289) January 2012 (279) December 2011 (258) November 2011 (328) October 2011 (362) September 2011 (324) August 2011 (257) July 2011 (281) June 2011 (292) May 2011 (359) April 2011 (335) March 2011 (321) February 2011 (275) January 2011 (291) December 2010 (280) November 2010 (343) October 2010 (343) September 2010 (336) August 2010 (300) July 2010 (359) June 2010 (329) May 2010 (332) April 2010 (370) March 2010 (417) February 2010 (326) January 2010 (291) December 2009 (280) November 2009 (389) October 2009 (524) September 2009 (383) August 2009 (246) July 2009 (254) June 2009 (248) May 2009 (158) April 2009 (87)