Walk For Recovery & Open House at Maxwell House

Sunday, June 4 from 2 to 4 p.m., beginning and ending at Maxwell House (239 Broad St, Oneida, NY 13421) with Recovery Stone & Tree Dedication and Open House following the walk. Refreshments will be served!

————-

Celebrating 25 years that Liberty Resources Maxwell House has been part of the City of Oneida community, the Recovery Walk honors the many roads to recovery from addiction and all those who have traveled them.

The Recovery Walk is completely free and open to the public. We will walk to increase awareness and understanding of substance use disorders and celebrate recovery. The walk aims to dispel negative stigma and recognize recovery as a positive force touching so many in Madison County.

Everyone whose life has been touched by addiction or recovery is invited to join our community celebration.

This year we shine a spotlight on recovery awareness and recognize some wonderful community partners: Liberty Resources, Pathways Wellness Center, Bridges, Family Counseling Services, and HEAL Madison County.

LIBERTY RESOURCES residential substance use disorder services in Madison County include: Maxwell House; Next Step Supportive Living, and Permanent Supportive Housing. Early recovery and supportive services are designed to help individuals with chemical dependency struggles being served in Maxwell House and Next Step; program staff are available 24-hours a day. The permanent supportive housing programs provide longer term transitional housing to adult men and women who are currently recovering or are in active drug/alcohol use. Community and self-referrals are accepted. 239 Broad St, Oneida; www.liberty-resources.org.

PATHWAYS WELLNESS CENTER, a Liberty Resources program, provides hope and peer support to others on their journey towards personal wellness. By sharing our own personal stories and experiences, we empower individuals to achieve their passions, overcome barriers, and embrace the possibility for change. 148 Main St. Oneida; www.pathwayswellnesscenter.org/.

FAMILY COUNSELING SERVICES is a private, non-profit organization offering professional counseling and prevention services. Mental health and chemical dependency counseling programs are available for youth, adults and families who are experiencing emotional, personal, and alcohol or drug-related problems. Services are available at multiple locations in Cortland and Madison counties and through our school-based counseling programs. 201 Cedar Street, Oneida; www.fcscortland.org.

BRiDGES, Madison County Council on Alcoholism & Substance Abuse, is a leader in the delivery of prevention and intervention programs that promote change and build healthy communities. The mission of BRiDGES is to improve the quality of life by providing advocacy and services to the Madison County community, the workplace, families and individuals affected by addiction and the abuse of alcohol, tobacco and other substances. 112 Farrier Ave., 3rd floor, Suite 314; Oneida; www.bridgescouncil.org.

H.E.A.L. (Heroin Epidemic Action League) Madison County primary mission is to raise awareness to the disease of addiction and to help destigmatize the disease through education. We provide support for those in addiction and recovery as well as to their significant others. H.E.A.L. also lobbies for additional resources for treatment and recovery for our county and Central New York. www.facebook.com/HealMadCo/.

