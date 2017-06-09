The Rotary Club of the Mohawk Valley seeks host families for one international student

The Rotary Club of the Mohawk Valley seeks host families for one international student coming to Herkimer County for the upcoming school year. The female student is traveling from Argentina and will arrive in late summer.

Host families need not be affiliated with Rotary to host Rotary exchange students. The typical length of stay is about three to four months, instead of a full year, which makes for a manageable commitment and gives visiting student’s flexibility in experiencing family life from multiple perspectives.

Families are responsible for room and board for the student, supporting and guiding the child through the cultural adjustment, and overseeing schoolwork. Generally, host families treat and include the visiting student just as they would their own child.

Rotary’s host families run the full spectrum of possibilities and in the past have included families with small children, “empty nesters” and retired couples, and families with high school aged children. All are welcome to apply. Host families are not reimbursed or paid for their efforts, nor is there any charge to become a host family. Students come with emergency money that is held by the Rotary club’s treasurer.

To become a host family, the family must live in Frankfort, Ilion, Mohawk, or Herkimer School Districts. For more information about becoming a host family, please contact Youth Exchange Committee chair Elyse Enea Bellows at 315-867-1552 or eenea@herkimercounty.org. More on the Mohawk Valley Rotary Club may be found at: www.facebook/mohawkvalleyrotary.com.

