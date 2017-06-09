Oneida-Madison County youth to graduate as NY Junior Dairy Leaders Aug. 9

Oneida County youth Nelson Cassidy of Stittville, Ashley Thornton of Boonville and Madison County student Kylie Lehr of Canastota are among the 31 NY Junior Dairy Leaders set to graduate Aug. 9 at Empire Farm Days at 1:30 p.m. in the Dairy Profit Seminar Center at Rodman Lott & Son Farms, 2973 Route 414, Seneca Falls.

Junior Dairy Leaders is a statewide program by Cornell University for youth between the ages of 16 and 19 with an interest in learning about career opportunities in the dairy industry and gaining hands-on experience in the field.

Empire Farm Days is the largest outdoor agricultural trade in the Northeastern U.S. visit www.empirefarmdays.com for hours, daily schedules and more details or call 877-697-7837.

