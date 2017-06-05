Cortland man charged with aggravated DWI in Sullivan

State Police in Oneida arrested Nicholas E. Sherman, 31, from Cortland, for aggravated driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor.

On Sunday, June 4, 2017, State Police responded to a residence on Perryville Road in Sullivan for a reported intoxicated male on private property. An interview of the homeowner revealed Sherman had driven to the residence with another male and was asked to leave.

Sherman advised Troopers that he had just left a business in Chittenango, where he was hired to portray a character from the Wizard of Oz. He was subsequently arrested for DWI and submitted to a breath test which resulted in a BAC of .19 percent.

Sherman is scheduled to appear in Sullivan Town Court June 20, 2017, at 4 p.m.

