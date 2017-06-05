State Police investigate motorcycle crash in Annsville, Oneida County

On June 3, 2017, at approximately 3:24 p.m., State Police responded to a motorcycle accident that occurred on McConnellsville Road near Halstead Road in Annsville.

The investigation revealed the motorcycle operator, William J. Coopy, Jr., 54, of Remsen, failed to negotiate a curve on McConnellsville Road and lost control of the motorcycle. According to a witness, the operator was ejected and thrown airborne before landing in a ditch.

While interviewing Coopy, Troopers were able to detect an odor of a consumed alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath. Coopy was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital for non-life threatening injures to his back and clavicle. After further investigation and a positive breath screening test, Coopy was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Coopy is scheduled to appear in Annsville Town Court July 17, 2017, at 5 p.m.

