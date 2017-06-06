Sherburne landmarks to host special programs on June 17

June 17 promises to be a fun-filled day in the Village of Sherburne. From 9 am to 1 pm, join novice and seasoned anglers for a few rounds of catch and release during the fourth annual Family Fun Fishing Day at Rogers Environmental Education Center. Hosted by Friends of Rogers, the day is ideal for beginners eager to learn more about the sport, and for experts to mentor future fishing enthusiasts.

Bait will be provided and fishing poles are available first come, first-served.

Family Fishing Day is a community-wide opportunity for visitors to fish Rogers Center ponds without holding an otherwise mandatory New York State fishing license. Thanks to Stewart’s Shops, refreshments will be available for purchase.

Rogers Center is operated by Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center, Inc., a nonprofit organization that offers educational programs for all ages. Seasonal hours are from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

A special celebration a century-in-the- making will honor the 100th birthday of the Sherburne Inn. This commemorative Open House, to be held from 2 to 6 pm, will feature a photo tour of Sherburne’s anchor corner throughout the years, an auction raffle, a mural unveiling at 3 pm, and the filling of a time capsule at 5 pm.

The Sherburne Inn was opened to the public in June of 1917 a mere two years after its predecessor, The Sherburne House, burned to the ground. Over the years, the historic structure has hosted many noteworthy celebrities, including Duke Ellington, Bobby Rydell, Minnesota Fats, Jim Braddock, Peter Falk, The Ink Spots, and Johnny Cash.

Since its founding in 2012, Save The Sherburne Inn Restoration Project has worked tirelessly to engage the community in preserving this piece of local history. The most recent on-site renovation projects include brick pointing, column, porch deck, and window restoration, new balustrades on porch roofs, three new sets of steps, a restored dining porch, and necessary demolition of non-historic features.

While there is no charge for either program, Friends of Rogers and Save The Sherburne Inn Restoration Project both encourage contributions to support future initiatives.

