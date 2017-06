MOBOCES Adult Graduation

The BOCES Consortium of Continuing Education will hold its adult literacy graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 22 at 6 pm in the Rossetti Education Center Courtyard in Verona (at MOBOCES).

The ceremony will recognize the adults from our region who have earned their high school equivalency and high school diploma over the last year. Graduates should arrive at 5 pm and families should RSVP to 315-334-8001 if they are attending.

