Gabrielle Babowicz selected to serve as 2017 SOAR Orientation Group Leader

Gabrielle Babowicz of Oneida was selected to serve as Orientation Group Leader for the 2017 Summer Orientation and Registration Program at Western New England University.

SOAR helps set the stage for academic readiness and successful community integration. OGLs help guide first-year students and parents through the SOAR program by providing information and structure for effective transition to the university environment.

OGLs are current students who have modeled solid citizenship and active participation in the Western New England Community. They are selected for their strong communication skills, leadership qualities, and their ability to build relationships with students and families. They have demonstrated expertise and commitment to the first year experience at Western New England University.

Babowicz is majoring in Health Sciences.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

