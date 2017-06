State Police seek public assistance with identifying an individual in surveillance photo

State Police in Watertown are requesting assistance from the public in attempting to identify the individual in the surveillance photo above regarding a larceny investigation that occurred on May 27th, 2017 at the Walmart in the town of Le Ray.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the individual in the surveillance photos is asked to contact State Police at (315) 366-6000, reference case number 7586145. All information can be kept confidential.

