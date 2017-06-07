Morrisville Public Library news

This Friday June 16 we will be having our last spring historic talk. Please join Madison County Historian, Matthew Urtz, who will present “Madison County During WWI” at 6:30pm this evening. In recognition of the 100th anniversary of the start of the “Great War”. Urtz will present the stories of soldiers and nurses abroad as well as what people were doing on the Homefront.

Don’t forget we host “Play Mahjong!’ every Monday from 1pm-3pm! Like to play Mahjong? Want to learn how to play without using the computer? Willing to teach young and old! Come join the fun!

Be sure to join us on Wednesday through Friday June 21-23, 2017 for our END of SCHOOL Movie Marathon! We provide the popcorn every night! Please bring the family for these GREAT movies!

Don’t forget to bring your own beverage every night! Celebrate the start of summer with us! On Wednesday June 21 we will be hosting our Family Movie Night and showing the movie, A Dog’s Purpose (Rated PG) at 7:00pm. Thursday June 22 will be our Teen/Adult Movie Night and we are showing, The Shack (Rated PG 13) at 7:00pm. On Friday June 23 will be our Adult Movie Night and we are showing, Alone in Berlin (Rated R) at 7:00pm. Hope to see you at one of these great movies before the summer begins!

Summer Reading begins on Monday July 3! The theme this year is, “Build a Better World”! Stop in and sign up starting then! Remember we have a children’s program (ages 1-17) and an adult one too! EXCITING NEWS: IF THE CHILDREN READ 1100 HOURS COLLECTIVELY through the course of the program, THEY CAN WHIP CREAM the library manager at graduation!!!!! That’s not the only cool thing going on this summer! Stop in and find out more! For all details of summer reading head to our website (www.midyorklib.org/morrisville) today!

We will be closed on Tuesday July 4 for Independence Day. We will reopen Wednesday at noon.

We have started our summer hours. That means we will be closed Saturdays through Labor Day. We are open Monday, Wednesday and Friday 12pm to 8pm, Tuesday and Thursday 10am to 8pm and closed Saturdays.

