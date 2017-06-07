 
  »

The Red Cross visits OPL’s Family Super Saturday

Oneida Public Library

Representatives of the American Red Cross will be on hand at this month’s Family Super Saturday, June 10 at 11:00 a.m., to explain while they entertain children 2-years old up to 9 their important life-sustaining work.

The program will include a story and activities that show how children can help the Red Cross help society as a whole.

For more information, stop by Oneida Library, 220 Broad St., or call the library at 315-363-3050 and ask for Youth Services Coordinator Megan Gillander.

June 6th, 2017 | Category: Health, Wellness & Safety, Libraries, Top Story

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  