The Red Cross visits OPL’s Family Super Saturday

Representatives of the American Red Cross will be on hand at this month’s Family Super Saturday, June 10 at 11:00 a.m., to explain while they entertain children 2-years old up to 9 their important life-sustaining work.

The program will include a story and activities that show how children can help the Red Cross help society as a whole.

For more information, stop by Oneida Library, 220 Broad St., or call the library at 315-363-3050 and ask for Youth Services Coordinator Megan Gillander.

