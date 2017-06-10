OCC announces spring 2017 honorees for the president’s and provost’s lists

Onondaga Community College has announced its student honorees for the spring 2017 semester.

President’s List members earned a grade point average between 3.70 and 4.0. Provost’s List members earned a grade point average between 3.40 and 3.69.

Students named to both lists must be enrolled in a degree or certificate program and must have completed 12 credit hours during the semester.

The following local students were among those earning honors:

Provost’s List Spring 2017

Anna Altawal, Wampsville

Jonathan Bixler, Bridgeport

Nicholas Brewer, Vernon

Alexandria Britton, Kirkville

Nicole Christian, Kirkville

KaShaun Cyrus, Rome

Joseph Desantis, Durhamville

Lucas Eastman, Kirkville

Christine Fatta, Kirkville

Vincenzo Giocondo, Kirkville

Jonathan Heater, Chittenango

Dane Johnson, Chittenango

Katherine Joslyn, New Hartford

Sarah Liddell, Cazenovia

William McMullen, Georgetown

Joshua Miller, Bridgeport

Nathan Munoff, Chittenango

Taylor Spires, Cazenovia

Anthony Sticca, Rome

Taylor Stolp, Chittenango

Alyssia VanDeuson, Kirkville

Cindy Vuong, Utica

Alexis Wantz, Bridgeport

Ethan Wiedmer, Boonville

Tricia Yadanza, Canastota

Savannah Zinn, New Woodstock

President’s List Spring 2017

Emily Aylsworth, Kirkville

Kamryn Bates, Chittenango

Dylan Bishop, Bridgeport

Martin Boyd, Chittenango

Erin Carlo, Rome

Leah Haines, Kirkville

Ezra Harshberger, Cazenovia

Ifrah Hassan, Utica

Heather Johnson, Kirkville

Carley Knutsen, Kirkville

Shannon Lecher, Kirkville

Karlene Liranzo, Kirkville

Alexandria Mauzy, Truxton

Hayley McAdoo, Canastota

Katelyn Murray, Truxton

Kelley Myers, Kirkville

MacKenzie Nicol, Rome

Collin Orourke, Blossvale

Andrew Reed, Canastota

Mariah Schwock, New Woodstock

Jake Shipp, Bridgewater

Harley Sparaco, Bridgeport

Valerie Spencer, Whitesboro

Nickolas Welch, Canastota

Russell Westall, Oneida

Leanna Wolf, Chittenango

