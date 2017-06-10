 
OCC announces spring 2017 honorees for the president’s and provost’s lists

Onondaga Community College has announced its student honorees for the spring 2017 semester.

President’s List members earned a grade point average between 3.70 and 4.0. Provost’s List members earned a grade point average between 3.40 and 3.69.

Students named to both lists must be enrolled in a degree or certificate program and must have completed 12 credit hours during the semester.

The following local students were among those earning honors:

Provost’s List Spring 2017

  • Anna Altawal, Wampsville
  • Jonathan Bixler, Bridgeport
  • Nicholas Brewer, Vernon
  • Alexandria Britton, Kirkville
  • Nicole Christian, Kirkville
  • KaShaun Cyrus, Rome
  • Joseph Desantis, Durhamville
  • Lucas Eastman, Kirkville
  • Christine Fatta, Kirkville
  • Vincenzo Giocondo, Kirkville
  • Jonathan Heater, Chittenango
  • Dane Johnson, Chittenango
  • Katherine Joslyn, New Hartford
  • Sarah Liddell, Cazenovia
  • William McMullen, Georgetown
  • Joshua Miller, Bridgeport
  • Nathan Munoff, Chittenango
  • Taylor Spires, Cazenovia
  • Anthony Sticca, Rome
  • Taylor Stolp, Chittenango
  • Alyssia VanDeuson, Kirkville
  • Cindy Vuong, Utica
  • Alexis Wantz, Bridgeport
  • Ethan Wiedmer, Boonville
  • Tricia Yadanza, Canastota
  • Savannah Zinn, New Woodstock

President’s List Spring 2017

  • Emily Aylsworth, Kirkville
  • Kamryn Bates, Chittenango
  • Dylan Bishop, Bridgeport
  • Martin Boyd, Chittenango
  • Erin Carlo, Rome
  • Leah Haines, Kirkville
  • Ezra Harshberger, Cazenovia
  • Ifrah Hassan, Utica
  • Heather Johnson, Kirkville
  • Carley Knutsen, Kirkville
  • Shannon Lecher, Kirkville
  • Karlene Liranzo, Kirkville
  • Alexandria Mauzy, Truxton
  • Hayley McAdoo, Canastota
  • Katelyn Murray, Truxton
  • Kelley Myers, Kirkville
  • MacKenzie Nicol, Rome
  • Collin Orourke, Blossvale
  • Andrew Reed, Canastota
  • Mariah Schwock, New Woodstock
  • Jake Shipp, Bridgewater
  • Harley Sparaco, Bridgeport
  • Valerie Spencer, Whitesboro
  • Nickolas Welch, Canastota
  • Russell Westall, Oneida
  • Leanna Wolf, Chittenango
