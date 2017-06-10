OCC announces spring 2017 honorees for the president’s and provost’s lists

Onondaga Community College has announced its student honorees for the spring 2017 semester.
President’s List members earned a grade point average between 3.70 and 4.0. Provost’s List members earned a grade point average between 3.40 and 3.69.
Students named to both lists must be enrolled in a degree or certificate program and must have completed 12 credit hours during the semester.
The following local students were among those earning honors:
Provost’s List Spring 2017
- Anna Altawal, Wampsville
- Jonathan Bixler, Bridgeport
- Nicholas Brewer, Vernon
- Alexandria Britton, Kirkville
- Nicole Christian, Kirkville
- KaShaun Cyrus, Rome
- Joseph Desantis, Durhamville
- Lucas Eastman, Kirkville
- Christine Fatta, Kirkville
- Vincenzo Giocondo, Kirkville
- Jonathan Heater, Chittenango
- Dane Johnson, Chittenango
- Katherine Joslyn, New Hartford
- Sarah Liddell, Cazenovia
- William McMullen, Georgetown
- Joshua Miller, Bridgeport
- Nathan Munoff, Chittenango
- Taylor Spires, Cazenovia
- Anthony Sticca, Rome
- Taylor Stolp, Chittenango
- Alyssia VanDeuson, Kirkville
- Cindy Vuong, Utica
- Alexis Wantz, Bridgeport
- Ethan Wiedmer, Boonville
- Tricia Yadanza, Canastota
- Savannah Zinn, New Woodstock
President’s List Spring 2017
- Emily Aylsworth, Kirkville
- Kamryn Bates, Chittenango
- Dylan Bishop, Bridgeport
- Martin Boyd, Chittenango
- Erin Carlo, Rome
- Leah Haines, Kirkville
- Ezra Harshberger, Cazenovia
- Ifrah Hassan, Utica
- Heather Johnson, Kirkville
- Carley Knutsen, Kirkville
- Shannon Lecher, Kirkville
- Karlene Liranzo, Kirkville
- Alexandria Mauzy, Truxton
- Hayley McAdoo, Canastota
- Katelyn Murray, Truxton
- Kelley Myers, Kirkville
- MacKenzie Nicol, Rome
- Collin Orourke, Blossvale
- Andrew Reed, Canastota
- Mariah Schwock, New Woodstock
- Jake Shipp, Bridgewater
- Harley Sparaco, Bridgeport
- Valerie Spencer, Whitesboro
- Nickolas Welch, Canastota
- Russell Westall, Oneida
- Leanna Wolf, Chittenango
