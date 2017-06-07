Secret Garden Tour

The wonderful gardens that will be showcased in Saturday’s Secret Garden Tour and Tea to benefit the Karing Kitchen – Oneida’s only soup kitchen – are in full bloom and garden owners are ready to host visitors.

Six gardens throughout Oneida will be showcased and welcomed guests can take leisurely strolls through the charming trails of iconic perennial flowers, roses, herbs and vegetables.

Following the tour guests can relax & share a cup of kindness with treasured friends during a tea party reception that will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church – 116 Grove St., Oneida.

For tickets and information, guests can call 315-366-8120.

