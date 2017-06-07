Brindisi, Griffo announce grants for local library upgrades

Funding Will Be Used To Modernize Library Facilities And Equipment for Dunham, Utica, and Mid-York Libraries

State Senator Joseph Griffo of Rome and Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi of Utica have announced that the Dunham Public Library in Whitesboro, the Utica Public Library, and the Mid-York Library System are receiving construction grants from a $19 million capital fund appropriation they supported in the 2016 State Budget.

“Many of the libraries in our region are seeing more use than ever, but at the same time, they are in need of renovations and improvements. It is important that libraries are accessible to the disabled; have up to date computer technology, and have the space to house their collections, and accommodate large groups of children and other visitors safely. These grants will allow our libraries to meet the needs of the communities they serve,” Griffo said.

“Our region’s libraries are such an important part of our community, and providing them with the resources to make needed improvements to their facilities is a very worthwhile investment. These grants will allow our libraries to make significant improvements that will improve accessibility and safety, and improve parking, energy efficiency, lighting, and other important amenities for their growing number of patrons,” said Brindisi.

Brindisi and Griffo said the following are grants for Utica-area libraries under the State’s Library Construction Program:

Dunham Public Library, Whitesboro, $142,428 to build a parking lot and a foyer foundation, and upgrade lighting fixtures.

Mid-York Library System, Utica, $42,570, acquisition of an adjacent property to be used for additional parking

Utica Public Library, $28,275, replacement of the library’s boiler and burner

