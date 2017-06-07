Bar-20 NSSF Rimfire Challenge planned

Want to be more proficient & confident in your shooting?
Like to compete? Looking for a family activity?
Come Join the
BAR -20 COWBOY ACTION SHOOTERS
At the Eatonbrook Rod and Gun Club
Located at: West Wilcox Rd 1⁄2 mi south of West Eaton on NY SR. 26
Look for the sign
Match dates for NSSF Rimfire challenge
June 18 (3rd Sun) July 23
August 27 September 24
8:30 AM set-up & Registration 10:00 AM start time
Safety Meeting Prior to Start Time
Info at http://www.nssf.org/rimfire
Club Info E-Mail: johnru@frontiernet.net
Cost to shoot
- $ 10.00 for both rifle and pistol
- $ 5.00 for just rifle or pistol
- $ 0 for 17 and under must be accompanied by a adult
Ammo/Equipment Needed:
– Ammo: Typically, 300 rounds per monthly match (extra ammo is suggested). For 3 Stages(pistol and rifle) 150 rds if only shooting rifle or only pistol (you should actually use less)
– Magazines: Shooters must have a minimum of 2, 10 round magazines for each firearm (5 mags will help reduce wait time for each shooter.
– Gun Cases: ALL FIREARMS MUST BE IN A HARD OR SOFT CASE, UNLOADED, AT ALL TIMES. Firearms are allowed to be uncased On The Firing Line Only. Pistols cannot be holstered and rifles cannot be slung. NO EXCEPTIONS.
– Safety Gear: All participants and spectators must wear eye and ear protection at designated areas.
