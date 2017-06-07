Bar-20 NSSF Rimfire Challenge planned

New to the shooting sports?

Want to be more proficient & confident in your shooting?

Like to compete? Looking for a family activity?

Come Join the

BAR -20 COWBOY ACTION SHOOTERS

At the Eatonbrook Rod and Gun Club

Located at: West Wilcox Rd 1⁄2 mi south of West Eaton on NY SR. 26

Look for the sign

Match dates for NSSF Rimfire challenge

June 18 (3rd Sun) July 23

August 27 September 24

8:30 AM set-up & Registration 10:00 AM start time

Safety Meeting Prior to Start Time

Info at http://www.nssf.org/rimfire

Club Info E-Mail: johnru@frontiernet.net

Cost to shoot

$ 10.00 for both rifle and pistol

$ 5.00 for just rifle or pistol

$ 0 for 17 and under must be accompanied by a adult

Ammo/Equipment Needed:

– Ammo: Typically, 300 rounds per monthly match (extra ammo is suggested). For 3 Stages(pistol and rifle) 150 rds if only shooting rifle or only pistol (you should actually use less)

– Magazines: Shooters must have a minimum of 2, 10 round magazines for each firearm (5 mags will help reduce wait time for each shooter.

– Gun Cases: ALL FIREARMS MUST BE IN A HARD OR SOFT CASE, UNLOADED, AT ALL TIMES. Firearms are allowed to be uncased On The Firing Line Only. Pistols cannot be holstered and rifles cannot be slung. NO EXCEPTIONS.

– Safety Gear: All participants and spectators must wear eye and ear protection at designated areas.

