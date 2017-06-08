LETTER: Tenney and Republicans in Climate Solutions Caucus: all bluster, no results

To the Editor:

President Trump’s decision today to pull the United States out of the Paris Climate Accords makes one thing abundantly clear: Representative Tenney and Republicans in the “Clean Solutions Caucus” are powerless to change the direction of their party, protect American jobs and are unwilling to challenge President Trump’s reckless record of climate change denial.

Families in New York deserve more than the empty rhetoric they’re getting from Representative Tenney. They need a Representative who will do more than tweet. They need a Representative who will protect our environment, protect our local economies, and help create jobs in the American clean energy sector. That takes a spine and since Tenney won’t stand up to his party, her constituents will replace her next year.

DCCC Spokesman Evan Lukaske

