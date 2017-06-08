State police investigate fatal two-car crash in Annsville

On June 5, 2017, at approximately 9:32 p.m., a 2000 Chevrolet Lumina operated by Marco A. Carletta, 30, of Rome, was eastbound on State Route 69 in the Town of Annsville when he attempted to pass another vehicle and struck head-on a 2011 Ford Focus operated by 48-year-old Craig L. Fey from Taberg.

Carletta was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Utica where he was pronounced deceased. Fey was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital and later transferred to SUNY Upstate Medical University Hospital in Syracuse, where he is listed in critical condition.

State Police were assisted at the scene by the Taberg and Camden Fire Departments. The investigation is continuing.

