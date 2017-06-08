Kristin Baker named head coach at Hamilton College

Eight-Year Raider Assistant Coach Lands Local Head Job

Colgate volleyball assistant coach Kristin Baker has been named the head coach at nearby Hamilton College, the Continentals announced Monday afternoon.

Baker wraps up a successful eight-year stint at Colgate in which she helped the Raiders to the 2012 Patriot League Championship, three other championship appearances and seven trips to the league tournament. Colgate went 86-34 in league play and 129-104 overall during Baker’s time in the Maroon and White.

“I couldn’t be happier for Kristin,” said Colgate head coach Ryan Baker. “She has been the glue to our program for the past eight seasons and no one is more deserving of a head coaching position. Kristin has touched everyone associated with our program in so many ways and we are forever grateful.

“This move allows her to be a head coach while also being home more with our family,” said Baker. “This opportunity came at the perfect time for us as we now have a 2-year-old son and 4-month-old son.”

